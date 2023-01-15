Gary went to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2022, while residing at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.

He grew up in Lewiston until he was 16 when he moved to Weippe and lived with relatives. At the age of 19, while working for the Potlatch mill, he suffered an accident that caused him to be paralyzed from the waist down. The doctors told his mother he would never walk again, but he did and surprised his mother when he came walking in the door. Today, this man who has suffered so many years with back, leg and feet pain has found peace in being pain free, dancing with the angels. How do we know? In his early 40s, Gary gave his heart to the Lord.