Gary Lee Hazelbaker, 69, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston because of complications from lung cancer.
Gary was born Jan. 22, 1951, to Ray and Mary Alice Hazelbaker. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969.
He met his beautiful soul mate and wife of 48 years, Linda Marie Ellis, and they were married April 28, 1972.
Gary joined the U.S. Army in 1972, and did three tours in Germany, Fort Belvoir in Virginia and Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He specialized as a heavy equipment operator. He earned many awards and commendations, including being a designated marksman and hand-to-hand combat trainer. In 1992, after serving 20 years, he retired as a staff sergeant from Fort Lewis near Tacoma. He then went on to work for 19 years at ATK in Lewiston until his retirement in 2012.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking and target practice. Gary was also a driver for the Asotin County Food Bank. Gary was known by many and was loved by all who knew him. Everyone who met him took an instant liking to him and he was always willing to help those in need. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda; his three kids, Steven, Janet and Brian; his grandchildren, Kamil (Bryan) Betty, Gary Hazelbaker, Levi Stricker, Maggie Hazelbaker, Aieasha Hazelbaker and Brantley Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Paisley Betty and Madison Betty; his brother, Bob (Sandy) Hazelbaker; his sisters, Sal (Richard) Hatley and Jody (Ralph) Arrington; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ed Hazelbaker; sister Pat Cay; and grandson Matthew Hazelbaker-Calkins Jr.
A viewing will take place Friday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A memorial will occur at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside burial with military honors at 2 p.m. A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.