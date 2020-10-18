Gary Gene Dobbs, 79, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home in Clarkston. His wife of 43 years, Kathy, was by his side.
He was born Dec. 14, 1940, to Eugene and Virginia (Minikis) Dobbs in Lubbock, Texas.
Gary grew up in Witchita, Kan., and Compton, Calif. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, where he earned an expert sharpshooter National Defense medal. Gary attended Compton College and helped manage his family’s chain of auto supply stores, Nu-5 Auto in Southern California before starting his own business, Nutritional Data, Inc., in 1979. NDI was a distributor of high-quality supplements sold to doctors, who in turn dispersed to their patients. Gary taught seminars to health care practitioners and gained a reputation for being well respected in the industry. Gary would remain owner and president of Nutritional Data, Inc. until he retired and sold his business in 2008.
Gary was a caring and generous man, always wanting to lend a hand and help someone in need. He donated to many causes and charities, including Bonner Gospel Mission. Gary didn’t like gossip and gave folks the benefit of the doubt. He was a man of faith and trusted in the Lord.
In 1992, Gary and Kathy with their youngest son, Gavin, (their older son, Garrett, had married), moved from California and relocated in Bonners Ferry. Gary delighted in his new environment, grew a beard and was lovingly called ‘Mountain Man Gary’ by his friends.
Gary was an avid golfer with a single-digit handicap. His trademark saying after a tee shot was, “Not long, but not wrong.” He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, playing cribbage, ping pong, watching wildlife, having his dogs near and singing. For several years, he was a member of St. Ann’s choir in Bonners Ferry.
What Gary liked best was being with his wife and family. He never tired of telling them how much he loved them. Although Gary suffered with dementia the past few years, he would end every conversation with his boys telling them he loved them and how proud he was of them.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons Garrett Dobbs of Apple Valley, Calif. and Gavin Dobbs of Spokane; grandchildren Zachary, Rachel and Emily Dobbs; three nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brothers Victor and Joe; and mother-in-law, Lenora Cooney.
The Dobbs’ family would especially like to thank Elite Hospice nurse, Amy Berge, bathing aide, Samantha Whiteagle and caregivers, Lindsay and Mariah at Senior Life for their help and kind support during Gary’s illness.
A rosary for Gary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct 23. Father Jeff Core will officiate. Social distancing will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.