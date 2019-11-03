Gary Fossett passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home in Lewiston, with his wife by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; their children, Scott (Victoria), Jessica (Michael) and Travus (Sarah). As well as his parents, Jerry and Rose Hopson; brother Troy; and sister Tracy.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lorraine, Nicholas, Jordan, Casey, Kody, Gretchen, Holly, Taylor and Deegan.
Gary was born July 7, 1948, to Lyndon and Lois Fossett in Alameda, Calif. He graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1966, and subsequently completed carpentry trade school.
He continued his career as a contractor until he retired.
Gary loved Idaho. He enjoyed elk hunting in the fall and fishing for rainbow trout in the springtime.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor and unconditional love for his family.
Family and friends will gather and celebrate his life from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in Port Room 4 of the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.