Gary Earl Hund passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, June 8, 2020, at his Clarkston home.
Gary was born Dec. 8, 1939, to Wilma (Sams) and Earl Hund in Juliaetta. He attended Lewiston schools until entering the U.S. Navy in 1957. In the Navy, he was a jet engine mechanic on USS Saratoga aircraft carrier. Active duty was 1957-61 and Reserves until 1963.
In November 1960, Gary married Gloria Harmon and shortly thereafter started a family. Gary returned to Clarkston and worked as a law enforcement officer for approximately three years. He moved his family to Seattle for a bit and worked for Boeing.
Later, he moved back to Clarkston and started working for the city of Clarkston waste water treatment plant. He retired after 31 years of service.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gary is survived by Doug (Karri) Hund, Bryan (Jami) Hund; brother Bill Hund; sister Pam Hund; grandchildren Kelly Hund, Mike Callahan, Josh Glass, Kacee Light, Bryce (Panda) Hund, K’Sandra (Nate) Donner, Jeremy Hund and Jessi Hund. As well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and Earl Hund; his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria; and an infant granddaughter, Kristina Jo Hund.
A memorial will be held at noon Saturday at Beachview.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of services.