Gary D. Forsey Sr., 85, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
He was born June 5, 1934, in Pilley’s Island, Newfoundland, to Philip Samuel Forsey and Doris N. Cobb Forsey. He graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in math and science. He obtained his master’s degree at the University of Idaho in 1996. Gary served in the U.S. Air Force for eight and a half years, from 1953-62. He served in the U.S. Army from November 1962-74 as a personal control unit, served one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Gary was awarded a Purple Heart among numerous honors awarded. On Nov. 11, 2019, he earned the Spirit of Freedom Award.
Gary married Marie Johnson on March 26, 1969, at Orchards Community Church in Lewiston. Gary taught at Nez Perce Tribal School in Lapwai, the first year of Lewiston High School Alternative School (the pilot program), at Elk River High School at Elk River, math tutorial service at Walla Walla Community College and Lewis-Clark State College.
Gary was a member of multiple organizations, including Orchards Community Church (1974-89), the Lewiston-Orofino-Clarkston Bowling Association (1974-95), Lewiston’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 631 (1979-present), American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Senior Citizen Bridge League.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Forsey, of Lewiston; sons Gary D. Forsey (Judy), of Ozark, Ala., Philip A. Forsey (Kelly), of Burbank, Calif., and Robert E. Forsey, of Lewiston; sisters Judy Campbell (Harry), of Henderson, Nev., and Joan Forsey, of St. John’s, Newfoundland; brother Robert Forsey, of St. John’s, Newfoundland; four grandsons; one granddaughter; five great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and 29 nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Philip S. Forsey; mother Doris N. Forsey; son William “Bill” Forsey; sister Phyllis Ewer; and brother Howard Forsey.
At this time, no services are planned. Memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Donations may also go to the Lewis-Clark State scholarship funds at 125.lcsc.edu/donate.
