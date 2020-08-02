Gary D. Bringman, aka Grampy, 76, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
There are so many things we can say about this son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and we are sure he is still asking questions.
Born to Arlene and Frank in Bremerton, Wash., he spent a fun and adventurous childhood with his brother, Lary, in Nezperce. The escapades included his friend, Donald, who became a lifelong friend and a brother of his heart.
Graduating from Nezperce High in 1963, Gary went on to work for the Forest Service, beginning his career at Powell Ranger Station. That is where he met two lifelong friends, Robert and Linda Lovell. During this time, he met and fell in love with Lynne. They started their family at Powell with the birth of Darrin and, two years later, Gina. The family moved to Spokane so Gary could continue his education, and then moved to the Treasure Valley after he obtained his A&P license. Though the two divorced, many happy occasions were still shared as a family.
While working as an aircraft mechanic at Boise Air Service, he met a half-Italian girl named Cecily, and a whirlwind romance and marriage soon followed. They immediately started a family with the birth of Susan, followed by Todd 16 months later.
It should be told that Gary always had a nickname for each of his children, much to their dismay at times. Darrin was Boy, Gina was Weed, Susan was Zing, and baby Todd became his angel in heaven.
This blended family is best explained with Susan asking as a child if Lynne was her aunt, because they must be related. A hug is always shared between Lynne and Susan even now.
The two people he adored since the day they were born are his granddaughters, Josie and Katy. While most grandfathers would have put a playhouse in the backyard, he put up a full-size tepee. Many a night was spent with both girls there — telling stories, roasting marshmallows and going to sleep watching the fire burn. Katy could always bring a smile to Grampy’s face by singing “You are My Sunshine” in his ear.
Those he called aunt and uncle were always close to his heart. The trip to South Dakota with the Province bunch was never forgotten, nor all the times spent with the Bringmans here in Idaho or in South Dakota.
Gary has spent the last four years at Caldwell Care. The care and friendships he has been given there are amazing. Our thanks to everyone there, especially Rebecca, aka “Margaret,” who Gary shared a special bond with.
Gary is survived by his wife, Cecily, and his first wife, Lynne; his children, Darrin, Gina and Susan; granddaughters Josie and Katy; his brother’s children, Sheldon and Ashlie; his dear friends, the Thompsons; and so many beloved cousins.
He was met by his parents, brother and son in heaven.
At Gary’s request, there will be no service. He asks that you spend time in the outdoors with a child. If you don’t have one of your own, borrow one.
A graveside service will be held at the Nezperce Cemetery this fall (date TBD), where his ashes will be laid with his family.