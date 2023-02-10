Gary Brimacomb, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Daley Senior Care in Culdesac due to complications of advanced dementia. Gary was born to Loren and Ella Brimacomb and raised in Red Wing and Austin, Minn. He graduated from Austin High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Lighter-Than-Air (LTA) squadron in Naval Air Station Weeksville, Elizabeth City, N.C. He then served in Aviation Electronics working on Navy planes in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. He was proud to serve, and proud to play trumpet in the Navy band. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Gary returned to Austin and married the love of his life, Donna Bartley, in 1955. They raised two sons, Curtis and Jon. He worked for 38 years at the Weyerhaeuser Company. When not working, he and Donna spent weekends and summers taking the boys all over Minnesota and Canada fishing, camping, hiking and snowmobiling with family and friends. They fished in sunny, rainy and stormy weather. The family also made numerous cross-country trips to the western United States on their way to California and Las Vegas to visit his mother-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Gary and Donna started square dancing in 1973. They became very active in square dance groups, traveling to square dances and conventions on weekends, where they made many lifelong friends. Later in life, Gary took up golf. He really learned to enjoy golf and the social aspect of commiserating with family and friends over a bad score. When they both retired, Gary and Donna moved to the warmer climate of Apache Junction, Ariz. They continued traveling all over the United States in their motorhome with Gary logging thousands of miles behind the wheel. The two even made a family trip with Curt and Stef to Alaska in 2016. They were thankful for the many years of safe travel. They were forever grateful that the one accident they suffered happened near the Mayo Clinic, and for the special care that Jon and Suzie provided in the months spent recuperating in their Farmington home.