Gary Albert Babino passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born to Victor C. Babino and Eria E. Gates June 24, 1947, in Bear Creek, Wis.
The family moved to Clarkston in the 1950s. Gary attended Holy Family School and Clarkston High School. He enjoyed wrestling, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Gary married his one true love Mary Belle Posey July 17, 1967. They had one child, Brigette, in 1968. They lived happily until her passing in 2017.
Gary was employed as a meat cutter at Albertsons for many years. He also worked at the Idaho State Veterans Home until he retired.
He is survived by his sister Gwen; brother Greg; daughter, Brigette; husband Robert; grandchildren Christopher (Megan), Mykail (Breanna), Mercedes (Lincoln) and Alicia (Ryan); and 13 great-grandchildren.
A service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center. A celebration of life will follow at 1343 Poplar St., Clarkston. Please bring a covered-dish, lawn chairs and a good story.