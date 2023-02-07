Gary A. Cole

Gary A. Cole

Gary A. Cole, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from an aggressive form of brain cancer. Gary was born Jan. 27, 1942, in Orofino. A lifelong Weippe resident, Gary was a well-known and much beloved member of the community who was always willing to pitch in and help friends, family and neighbors. During snowy winter days, you could find him outside plowing the driveways of neighbors and friends.

Gary married the love of his life, Micki (Jean) Cole, in 1962. Together they devotedly raised their children, Lisa and Kevin. Gary traveled all over with Micki and his family to places like Florida, Alaska and Jamaica, and they had many wonderful adventures together. Gary adored his wife and was a terrific father to his children, and a wonderful grandfather as well. His sense of humor, candor, work ethic and thoughtfulness were an inspiration to the entire family.

Tags

Recommended for you