Garald Leroy Hough, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in his Clarkston home with family.
He was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Lewiston to George and Rosalie Hough. Leroy was raised in Anatone, where he attended school, graduating in 1960.
After high school he moved to Baker, Ore., and worked for Chandler Herefords. He often recalled riding in rail cars with the Hereford bulls to the shows in Denver and San Francisco while he worked for the Chandlers. It was an exciting time for the young man. In 1963, he attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Wash., where he enrolled in the machinist program. After two years in college, he landed a job with Boeing in Renton, Wash.
Leroy married Linda Heimark on Nov. 26, 1965. Linda moved to Renton, where she and Leroy resided for one year. They missed Asotin County and soon moved back. Upon their return home, Leroy went to work for his father-in-law, Al Heimark. Together they helped Al ranch and raise Hereford cattle on Asotin Creek. They ranched for four years before Al decided to retire. Leroy and Al built the first public golf course in the Lewis-Clark Valley, resulting in Swallows Nest Golf Course, now known as Quail Ridge.
In 1969, Leroy started a 35-year career with the Washington State Department of Transportation in Anatone. That same year, Leroy and Linda welcomed their first son, Lanny. Two years later their second son, Lynn, was born and in 1975 they welcomed their third son, Levi. In 1980, Leroy transferred from Anatone to the Clarkston DOT facility where, in 2004, he retired from the state.
After retirement, he spent time supporting his family through various home improvement projects, babysitting his grandkids, camping with family and friends, riding his four-wheeler, picking huckleberries, golfing and traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; son Lanny (Wendy) Hough and children Max and Stella, of Lynnwood, Wash.; son Lynn and daughters Jessica, Kate and Ryan, of Caldwell; son Levi, of Clarkston; sister-in-law, Sandy Hough; brothers Bob (Pat) Hough, of Anatone, and Boyd (Karolyn) Hough, of Clarkston; sister Rebecca (Joe) Jiron, of Denver; along with many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, George; mother Rosalie; sister Roseanne; and brother, Harold.
Dad was a man of very few words and one who really didn’t get in a hurry, so following his lead the family will have a memorial service sometime in the spring.