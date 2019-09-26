Gannon Michael Sumpter, 49, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hospice of North Idaho, in Coeur d’Alene. His death was caused by complications after a stroke.
He was born May 13, 1970. Gannon graduated from Clarkston High School in the Class of 1988. He married Lisa M. Lynch on Sept. 7, 1988. That year they welcomed their son, Steven Michael Sumpter. They later divorced.
Gannon worked at many jobs throughout his life. His last job was at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Lewiston. Gannon enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed playing frisbee golf with his brother, Tyson Hall, and son Steven. The highlight of Gannon’s life was when he became a grandfather to his granddaughter, Tahtianna Sumpter.
Gannon is survived by his mother, Glenda Hall; father Michael Sumpter; brother Tyson Hall; son Steven Sumpter; and granddaughter Tahtianna Sumpter. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.
Private family services will be held at a later date.