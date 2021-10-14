A bright star now shines in Heaven, as God has called on His faithful servant Gail Marie Cooper at the age of 72. Gail passed peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband, Robert Earl Cooper, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Gail was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Clarkston, to Donald and Lanoma Hendrickson. The family lived at their ranch on Montgomery Ridge in Anatone, where Gail attended and graduated school in 1966. She married Bob in 1967, her husband of 53 years.
They moved throughout the states during Bob’s time in the U.S. Air Force before settling down on the family homestead in Anatone. In the early years, Gail attended Lewiston Business School in 1967, then continued her education in 1996 at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. Gail worked the family farm, where she enjoyed gardening, sewing and handwork, and raising animals and children. Gail and Bob have three children, Dale W. Cooper (Becky), LaAnn R. Boger (Shane) and DiAnn R. Hoffman; and cherished their eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Eventually moving to Clarkston in 1988, they finished raising their family. Gail worked at the Lewiston Grain Growers and then retired from Asotin County Housing Authority as a bookkeeper.
In retirement, she felt her calling at Orchards Community Church, where she both attended and volunteered. She also volunteered at local breast cancer charities at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center as this was near to her own story, where she counseled other survivors and helped them on their journeys. To her friends and family, she was known as a Godly woman, kindhearted to everyone, and always present for her family.
Per Gail’s wishes, she preferred her friends and loved ones celebrate her through their church activities, instead of flowers or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orchards Community Church in Lewiston.