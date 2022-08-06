Gail Flodin

Gail Flodin of Rathdrum, Idaho, died peacefully Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from the complications of lung cancer.

She was born June 30, 1941, in Missoula, Mont., to Calvin R. and Marjorie M. (Wright) Messinger. Her father was a high school teacher and the family eventually moved to Lewiston where Gail attended school and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1959.