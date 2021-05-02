Monday
Anna Mae Warner, 88, of Lewiston — 8-10 a.m. visitation, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Graveside burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, and conclude with a luncheon immediately following at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Thursday
Lyle Ray Skinner, 82, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, the family home.
Friday
Quanah Lee Jenkins Wiemer, 57, of Salmon and formerly of Asotin — 1 p.m. memorial, Valley Christian Center, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, followed by burial service at Normal Hill Cemetery.