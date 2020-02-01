Today
Larry A. Wilson, 74, of Pomeroy — 12:30 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy. Please bring or wear your FFA jacket.
Rita J. Sylvester, 89, of Orofino — 2 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 120 Randall Drive off of Freemont Avenue, Orofino.
Norman Dale Graham, 86, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church, 613 N. State St., Grangeville.
Orleatha M. Gasseling, 90, of Pomeroy — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. Interment will follow immediately at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Joshua Joel Jenkins, 21, of El Paso, Texas, and formerly of Potlatch — 10 a.m. memorial, American Legion Log Cabin, Potlatch.
Monday
Janet R. White, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Geraldine “Gerrie” M. Johnson, 87, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Thursday
Oliver Charles Bittleston, 90, of Clarkston — 9-11 a.m. viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m., First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.