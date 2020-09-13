Tuesday
Rita Marie Lustig Wimer, 96, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will immediately follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Wednesday
Thelma V. Burcham, 95, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Brian Lee Smith, 54, of Colton — 4-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
Friday
Brian Lee Smith, 54, of Colton — 11 a.m. graveside, St. Gall Catholic Cemetery, Colton. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
Saturday
Jack Wesley Wood, 83, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside, Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.
Dawn Nichols, 79, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Burnt Ridge Cemetery, Troy. A celebration of life will be held afterward from noon to 3 p.m. at her home in Moscow. Attendees are welcome to stop by to share a story of Dawn. There will be cookies and drinks while social distancing outside.
Martha L. Stoffer, 70, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Burial will take place at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston following the service. A reception will follow at 5 p.m. at the Lewiston Eagles Club, 1304, Main St., Lewiston.