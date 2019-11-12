Thursday
Dr. Carl F. Engle, 88, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker St., Pullman.
Friday
John Allen Rosholt, 81, of Twin Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Saturday
Randy Duane Skarpsno Frederick, 70, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Center. Bring your stories and memories and join the family for dinner.
Sunday
Mary Kay Wommack, 82, of Pomeroy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Pomeroy Cemetery. A dinner for family and friends will follow at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 710 High St., Pomeroy.