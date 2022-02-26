Today
Theodore Edward Havens, 85, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home, Seventh Street and Cedar Avenue in Lewiston. A graveside service and burial will occur immediately after at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow.
Alice Faye McCurdy, 80, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. funeral, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, Lapwai. Burial will be at Jonah Cemetery and a dinner will follow.
David Peter Fuchs, 80, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Pastor Hugh Laybourn, of River City Church, will officiate.
Merlyn Hartwig, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, Lewiston. Inurnment will follow at the All Saints columbarium. A dinner will follow.
John William Herkes, 94, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. The service will be followed by a luncheon in the adjacent Family Center.
Gary Qualmann, 67, of Viola — 11 a.m. burial, Viola Cemetery.
Olive D. Steeley, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral with a luncheon to follow, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Ed Spears, age 60, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A reception will be immediately following at the Holiday Inn Clarkston. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite Gonzaga gear to the reception.
Thursday
Beth LaVon (Chambers) Behler, 95, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Her burial will be immediately after the service at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Lunch will be served following the burial at All Saints Catholic Church reception hall. For those unable to attend in-person, the services will be streamed on the All Saints Catholic Church website at allsaintsgladstone.org.
Friday
Stanley Howard Riggers, 92, of Lewiston and formerly of Craigmont — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in the Craigmont Cemetery.