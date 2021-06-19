Today
Dorothy Rose Dasenbrock, 72, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. services, Grangeville Christian Church with fellowship to follow, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville.
Janice Lorraine Noble Groseclose, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial picnic, Juliaetta City Park. Meat will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.
Kasey Joshua Jones, 40, of Nehalem, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Thomas O. Mortimer, 66, of Anatone — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Anatone Community Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
Ginger Morris, 90, of Princeton — 2 p.m. graveside, Potlatch Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Veith officiating.
Kenneth John Gortsema, 74, formerly of Grangeville — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Country Club, Grangeville.
John Thompson, 70, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life memorial, Bungalow Bridge on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, stories to share and cold beverages.
Monday
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tuesday
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 3-7 p.m memorial gathering, Whitman County Fire District No. 11 Albion Station, 304 W. Second St., Albion.
Thursday
Bill G. Ringo, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Friday
Shirley Jean Kaufman, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. There will be a reception following the service at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion) in the Seaport Room (annex) 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Dennis Duane (“PeeWee”) Slaybaugh, 79, of Anthem, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside services will follow at Vineland Cemetery. A luncheon/reception will be served at Holy Family Catholic School.
Donald Grieser, 85, of Genesee — 1 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee. Burial will follow with military honors.
Saturday, June 26
Karen L. Bezdicek, 63, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Normal Hill Cemetery.
Ray J. Schaff, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial with military honors will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Pamela Jane Wolf Shawley, 72, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Hotel (former Red Lion Hotel) Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow the service. Attendees are invited to bring stories.
Fred F. Borders, 81, of Weippe — 1 p.m. celebration of life/potluck dinner honoring Fred and his brother, Larry (Boze) Borders, Fraser Park.
Donald E. Knight Sr., 77, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.