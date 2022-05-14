Neva E. (Moon) Matthews Emery, 96, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. private family inurnment, Mountain View Funeral Home, Lewiston. 11:30 a.m. finger food and salad potluck for friends and family, Eagles Lodge of Lewiston, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Jacob Anthony West, 30, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Eulogy and light luncheon to follow.
William C. “Bill” Anderson, 69, of Viola — 1 p.m. graveside service, Rock Creek Cemetery, Potlatch. A luncheon will follow at the Scenic 6 Depot in Potlatch.
Dolores F. (Kennedy) Heinen, 91, of Yakima — Anytime between 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Oxford Suites Yakima, 1701 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima.
Irene Smith, 84, of Kooskia — 1 p.m. memorial, Clearwater Valley High School, 4643 ID-13, Kooskia. Please bring a covered dish.
Karen Lou Schmadeka, 79, of Lewiston — 4 p.m. memorial, First Christian Church of Clarkston, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Sunday
Terry R. Arndt, 81, of Palouse — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse Caboose Bar and Grill, 110 N. Beach St., Palouse.
Monday
R. Nadine Schneider, 91, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Friday
Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. funeral mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Margaret Jean (Sterner) Stockwell, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Robert Max Hinrichs, 90, of Pullman — 7 p.m. funeral service, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 Stadium Way, Pullman.