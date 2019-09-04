Thursday
Dorothy Fuchs Larson, 87, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Friday
Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman — 5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis Alumni Centre, Washington State University, Pullman.
William “Bill” Glenn Cash, 67, of Pullman — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Park picnic area, Moscow.
Nick J. Staihar, 83, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside service, Viola Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Idaho Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 participating. Burial will follow.
Saturday
Kenneth Walter Dickinson, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Evelyn Hendren, 92, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. graveside funeral, at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Elizabeth “Betty” Lucille Brabb, 83, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Community Grace Church, Potlatch. Graveside service will follow at Freeze Cemetery.
Sunday
Lynette Lynn Dobson, 43, of Orofino — 10 a.m. celebration of life brunch honoring Lynette and her mother, Rea, Deyo Reservoir, 4137 Schmidt Mill Road, Weippe. All close friends, colleagues and family are invited. A larger celebration of life for Lynette will follow at 1 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. Everyone who knew and loved Lynette is invited to attend.