Today
Mark Hill, 64, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, 841 Genesee Ave., Genesee.
Rosemary C. Morbeck, 97, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service, St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Uniontown.
Louis Arthur Piraino, 80, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Eric David Bolland, 68, of Kendrick and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Brent A. Karlberg, 55, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 4-8 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Mark Hill, 64, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.