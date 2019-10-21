Today
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Thursday
Virginia L. Cochrane, 90, of St. Maries — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene,1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.
Friday
Celia Frances “Fran” Johnson, 89, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. memorial, Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. A reception will follow at the home of David and Joanne Haynes in Lake Oswego, Ore.
Saturday
Charles Melton Thomas, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Eva Stewart Bristol, 89, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman.
Frances Hope (Wilsey) Andrews, 92, of Kennewick — 11 a.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. A reception will follow at United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.