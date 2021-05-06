Today
Lyle Ray Skinner, 82, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, the family home.
Friday
Marva Joyce Fleener, 83, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, followed by a gathering for friends and family at the Viola Community Center.
Quanah Lee Jenkins Wiemer, 57, of Salmon and formerly of Asotin — 1 p.m. memorial, Valley Christian Center, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, followed by burial service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Lynda Trese (Geiger) Devorak, 54, of Uniontown — 3 p.m. graveside service, St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aladdin Avenue, Uniontown.
Sunday
Carl Donald Roy, 92, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, VFW Hall, Orofino. Ron and Kathy Jones from the Community of Christ Church, officiating. Friends and family are welcome to attend.