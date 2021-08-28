Today
Christian David Kure, 31, of Post Falls and formerly of Pullman — 8:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Burial ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Pullman City Cemetery. Lunch will be at noon at Living Faith Fellowship, 345 SW Kimball Drive Pullman, followed by a celebration of life service.
Dorothy Mae Kazda, 90, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, SonRise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
Polline “Pat” Wilson, 79, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. viewing, Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 11th and Elm streets, Clarkston. A funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Asotin Cemetery. Reception will follow the graveside service at Clarkston Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall.
Jeanette (Lutes) Simonini, 91, and Nilo Simonini, 86, of San Jose, Calif. — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Aug. 28, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. Nilo requested he be laid next to Jeanette so they could be together forever. Lunch to follow at Zany Graze, 2004 19th Ave., Lewiston.
Alfred Joseph Amyotte, 74, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Dwight Eugene Bershaw, 54, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Lake City Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene, ID. Dwight’s family requests that masks be worn.
Tina Antoinette Swor, 57, formerly of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Ernie’s Steakhouse, 2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston.
Neil Allen Brood, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Ribs will be provided by the family, please bring a dish to share.
Monday
Dr. Robert W. Tulin, 90, of Colfax — 1 p.m. memorial celebration of life, Bruning Funeral Home chapel, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Tuesday
Erna F. Utter, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston with the Rev. Brad Neely officiating. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Marjorie Helen Nibler Mattson, 95, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. and burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Friday
Patsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Bible Church with burial at the Avon Cemetery following. A covered-dish meal will then be held at the Deary Community Center.
David Wayne Carver, 67, of Pierce — 11 a.m. service, Christ Church, 1115 Idaho St., Kamiah. A potluck will follow.