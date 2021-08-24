Today
Judith “Judy” Rae Babbitt Helmke, 79, of Farmington — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Garfield Cemetery. Pastor Michelle Ellinwood will officiate. Reception will follow at the Farmington Seventh-day Adventist gymnasium.
Friday
Eleanore Duclos Kuther, 94, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. services, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Father Root will lead the rosary preceding the service. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery. Please join the family in celebrating Eleanore’s life at Jim Kuther’s Home (1212 24th Ave., Clarkston) following the burial.
Marilyn Yvonne (Nelson) Jeffers, 78 — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Saturday
Dorothy Mae Kazda, 90, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, SonRise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
Karen Gay Williams, 72, formerly of Nezperce — 10 a.m. memorial, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. There will be a small, immediate-family-only interment at the Orofino Cemetery following the services. All other family and friends are asked to join a celebration of life, with a covered-dish meal after the service at the Orofino City Park, at the red gazebo closest to the playground.
Jeanette (Lutes) Simonini, 91, and Nilo Simonini, 86, of San Jose, Calif. — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Aug. 28, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. Nilo requested he be laid next to Jeanette so they could be together forever. Lunch to follow at Zany Graze, 2004 19th Ave., Lewiston.
Alfred Joseph Amyotte, 74, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Tina Antoinette Swor, 57, formerly of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Ernie’s Steakhouse, 2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston.
Neil Allen Brood, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Ribs will be provided by the family, please bring a dish to share.