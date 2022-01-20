Today
Benjamin G. Brausen, 71, of Post Falls and formerly of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, 606 E. Fifth Ave., Post Falls, followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Spokane Valley.
Friday
Tom Sawyer, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
LaRayne K. (Arnzen) Petrie, 94, of Lewiston — 7 p.m. rosary, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
LaRayne K. (Arnzen) Petrie, 94, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Lunch will follow at the Parish Center.
Rob Vincent, 54, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. services, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Carpooling is advised as parking is limited. Services will also be livestreamed on Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Mary Kristin “Kris” McKarcher, 81, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. memorial, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston, with dinner and a reception to follow in the church’s dining hall.