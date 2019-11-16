Today
Randy Duane Skarpsno Frederick, 70, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Center. Bring your stories and memories and join the family for dinner.
Acey Oberly Jr., 79, of Lawton, Okla., and formerly of Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, Comanche Nation Funeral Home, Lawton, Okla.
Sunday
Mary Kay Wommack, 82, of Pomeroy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Pomeroy Cemetery. A dinner for family and friends will follow at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 710 High St., Pomeroy.
Elias M. Custodio, 73, of Harpster — 11 a.m. funeral service, Blackmer Funeral Home, in Grangeville. A private burial to follow.
Tuesday
Elton Wilbur Ankney, 97, of Lewiston — 1:30 p.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Flora Antinett McDowell Jones, 95, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Friday
Andrew J. Connolley Jr., 85, of White Bird/Grangeville — 4 p.m. memorial, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall in White Bird, followed by a wild game covered-dish dinner. Attendees are welcome to bring their favorite dish to share.