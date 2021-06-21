Today
Delerene H. Jollymore, 85, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tuesday
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 3-7 p.m memorial gathering, Whitman County Fire District No. 11 Albion Station, 304 W Second St., Albion.
Thursday
Bill G. Ringo, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Friday
Shirley Jean Kaufman, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. There will be a reception following the service at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion) in the Seaport Room (annex) 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Dennis Duane (“PeeWee”) Slaybaugh, 79, of Anthem, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside services will follow at Vineland Cemetery. A luncheon/reception will be served at Holy Family Catholic School.
Donald Grieser, 85, of Genesee — 1 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee. Burial will follow with military honors.
Saturday
Karen L. Bezdicek, 63, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Debra "Debbie" Isbelle, 70, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. Please bring a chair. Please direct any questions to honeylynns2020@gmail.com. The service will be livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCC0g5_RNiDfR4dy-YYa8qyQ/live.
Janet R. Niswander, 83, and Roy D. Niswander, 90, both of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Ray J. Schaff, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial with military honors will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Pamela Jane Wolf Shawley, 72, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Hotel (former Red Lion Hotel) Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow the service. Attendees are invited to bring stories.
Fred F. Borders, 81, of Weippe — 1 p.m. celebration of life/potluck dinner honoring Fred and his brother, Larry (Boze) Borders, Fraser Park.
Donald E. Knight Sr., 77, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.