Katherine Jo Carlson, 70, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life service with a luncheon to follow, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. 5 p.m. reception, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Leroy James “Bud” Gettings, 81, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Moscow Cemetery.
Larry Eugene “Gene” Morris, 77, of Colfax — 10 a.m. memorial, Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax.
Martha E. Land, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.
Dorothy Ann Moyer, formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Randy L. Hays, 69, of Finley, Wash. — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life with snacks to follow, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Dr., Clarkston.
Shirlee Hennigan, 89, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis-Clark State College Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The celebration will feature numbers from “Hair” and “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” as well as a virtual performance by Shirlee herself.
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.
Colleen Milton, 90, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The Rev. John Vantrease will officiate. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Carl Fager, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Prince-ton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Monday
Lisa Ann Prouty, 69, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park in Lewiston. Casual attire is encouraged.
Tuesday
Rose Marie Brocke, 81, of Kendrick — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Malcolm Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Saturday, July 2
Iola Lee Golden Hatley, 99, of Moscow — 2 p.m. reception to honor life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.