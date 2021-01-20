Thursday
Henry Duclos, 88, of Cottonwood — 1-4 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Friday
Marjie Molloy “Chi Chi” Johnson, 82, of Lewiston — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Henry Duclos, 88, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
Saturday
Janice E. Haase, 87, of Colfax and formerly of Asotin — 11 a.m. funeral, Bruning Funeral Home chapel, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax. Burial will follow at the Colfax Cemetery.
Gregory Dean Engel, 67, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.