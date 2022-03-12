Today
Patricia “Patty” Louise Uhlenkott Hagen, of Eagle and formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 330 S. B St., Grangeville. Burial will directly follow at the Prairie View Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at Sts. Peter and Paul School.
Rebecca Jean Baker Hammond, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial service, Methodist Church of Lewiston, 1213 Burrell Ave.
Linda Law Hoisington, 79, of Culdesac — 2 p.m. memorial, Culdesac Community Church, 902 Main St., Culdesac.
Monday
Charles Kent “Chuck” Nelson, 86, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A lunch will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.
Michael Kent Bare, 75, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann funeral Home, 1711 18th St. No. 4044, Lewiston.
Tuesday
Eudora Florence McMinn, 82, of Craigmont — 3 p.m. memorial, City Hall Event Center, Craigmont.
Friday
Peter Robert Ledgerwood — 11 a.m. service, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at the Catholic School Hall immediately following the service.