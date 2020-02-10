Today
Melvin Kiesecker, 96, of Anatone — 11 a.m. chapel service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Tuesday
Christine H. Engle, 89, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Independent Social Hall at Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 S.E. Klemgard St., Pullman.
Thursday
Paul Schmidt, 71, of Grangeville — 4-7 p.m. celebration of life covered-dish style event, Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
Floyd “Bud” R. McGraw Jr., 84, of Moscow — 4:30-6:30 p.m. family visitation, Good Samaritan Village Main Lounge, 640 Eisenhower St., Moscow.
Friday
Floyd “Bud” R. McGraw Jr., 84, of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Saturday
Steven D. Crocker, 59, of Moscow — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Hotel, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Attendees may bring stories or pictures to share.
Michael R. Zeimantz Sr., 82, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A reception will follow at the Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.