Today
Samuel Jordan Mahal, 27, of Lewiston — 7 p.m. memorial, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Taun Allman will officiate.
Gary Lee Peters Sr., 67, of Toppenish, Wash., and formerly of Kooskia — 2 p.m. burial, Nicodemus Family Cemetery, Kooskia.
Saturday
Audrey “Sally” Nickell, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Jennifer Rae Short, 39, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Richard “Dick” Badertscher, 74, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 NW Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow the service.
Michael “Mike” William Walk, 75, formerly of Elk River — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston.
Adam Michael Smith, 35, of Palouse — 1 p.m. funeral, Garfield Palouse High School gymnasium, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse. A covered-dish dinner will be served at the Palouse Community Center after the service.
Leatrice “Lee” Fitzgerald, 91, of Federal Way, Wash. — 11 a.m. Memorial Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A celebration of life will follow the Mass at the Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Alexius Michael Pinkham Jr., 95, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Stites — 10 a.m. services, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 2222 E. Tudor Road, Anchorage.
Sunday
Alexius Michael Pinkham Jr., 95, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Stites — 3 p.m. dressing services, Nez Perce Longhouse followed by Catholic prayer service at 7 p.m. Walahsat services to follow — 12 songs officiated by Ron Pinkham.
Monday
Alexius Michael Pinkham Jr., 95, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Stites — 8 a.m. Walahsat and military graveside services, Coyote Gulch Cemetery.