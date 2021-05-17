Today
Robert “Bob” M. Lemon, 79, a resident of Colfax — 2 p.m. funeral, Community Bible Church, 714 S. Hillcrest Drive, Colfax.
Wednesday
Patti Walters, 81, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Freeze Cemetery, north of Potlatch.
Thursday
Charles "Chuck" Uhlenkott, 78, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Saturday
Verla Jean Peterson, 93, of Genesee — 10:30 a.m. graveside and 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee Valley Lutheran Church, Genesee.
Theodore “Ted” Bailey, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery.
Marcus J. Wiggins, 45, of Richland — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon to follow at the church.
Sunday
Janice Lynn Baker (Knott), 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.