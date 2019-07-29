Today
Norene Lewis, 88, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Deary Community Bible Church, 4981 State Highway 8, Deary. Burial will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary. A luncheon and time of fellowship will be at the Deary Community Center following.
Wednesday
Randy Wallace Brockman, 61, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston
Friday
Randy Wallace Brockman, 61, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston
Saturday
Norman Henry Gano, 87, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life followed by a reception at the church’s reception building, Asotin United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
“Sonny” Richard Hagenah, 75, of Lostine, Ore., and formerly of Anatone — 3 p.m. funeral, family ranch, 83702 Highway 82, Lostine, Ore. a celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner will follow.
Jerry Lee Brown, 84, of Kendrick — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Kendrick United Methodist Church, 810 E. Main St., Kendrick. Refreshments will be provided.
Monday
Francis “Bill” William Coy, 77, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.