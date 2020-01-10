Today
David Patrick Loseth, 31, formerly of Asotin — 11 a.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Susan Lynn Butts, 60, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial and celebration of life, Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery for family and friends.
Jean E. Buchanan, 99, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Interment will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will follow at noon at the Quality Inn Sternwheel Room, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Maxine Ann (Anderson) Nelson, 92, of Troy — 11 a.m. funeral, Troy Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Troy. Burial will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery, followed by a potluck at the church social hall.
Saturday
Esther L. Sotin, 93, of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. A dinner will follow.
James “Jim” Dan Wilund, 70, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Club, 3444 Country Club Drive.
William R. “Bill” Blewett, 76, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at Hells Canyon Resort, 1560 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Mildred Louise McDowell, 97, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Jefferson “Jeff” Paul Schulze, 85, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Evelyn June Fowler, 99, of Cloverland — 11 a.m. funeral, Pioneer Baptist Church of Cloverland, 18750 Cloverland Road.
Monday
Howard D. Livengood, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.