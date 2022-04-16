Blanche Tippett, 100, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewis-Clark Convention Center, inside the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Leonard “Old Troll” Vandenburg, 80, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
William Cary Hamlett, 79, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Monday
Avery Duane Hendrix, 89, of Winchester — 2 p.m. graveside with military honors, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A dinner will follow at the Craigmont American Legion Hall in Craigmont.
Wednesday
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — 9 a.m to 6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Friday
Betty A. Hasenoehrl, 87, of Redmond, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. funeral, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, followed by a luncheon. A graveside committal at Normal Hill Cemetery will take place after the luncheon.
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — rosary recital, 10:30 a.m., funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m., St. Boniface Church 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery and reception at the Uniontown Community Center.
Saturday, April 23
Sara Marie Alway, 76, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Gathering to follow service at the Parish Center.