Today

Lorraine McFeron Main, 92, of Juliaetta — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Kendrick Senior Center, 104 Sixth St., Kendrick.

Wednesday

Eric Baunach, 75, of Moscow — noon - 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Dale Joe Richardson, 87, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.

Velma T. Miltenberger, 99, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. rosary, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.

Eric Baunach, 75, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Dr., Moscow.

Friday

Velma T. Miltenberger, 99, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside service to follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A luncheon will follow, with the location to be announced at the service.

Saturday

Michael John Auer, 87, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. funeral, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.

Hazel M. Crawford, 91, of Pomeroy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 796 Columbia St., Pomeroy. Reception at the church to follow.

Joe Richard Admyers Jr., 62, of Port Orchard — 3 p.m. memorial, Event Center at Grand Farms, 17616 S. Vaughn Road NW, Vaughn, WA 98394.

Saturday, June 11

Randy Gene Dickinson, 65, of Lewsiton — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

June 25

Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.

