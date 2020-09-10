Friday
Noretta Rae “Rita” Stuart Lane, 83, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Geraldine Francis “Gerry” Sturman, 91, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside, Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary. A dinner at the Deary Community Center will follow.
Saturday
Traci Shane Tolle, 56, of Fraser — 1 p.m. outdoor gathering, Fraser Park near Weippe. Social distancing will be in place. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and are free to wear a mask and if so inclined, wear a little something purple in Traci’s memory.
Timothy Michael Stuart, 51, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. memorial and covered-dish dinner, Hells Gate State Park, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and to write a story or memory to share.
Lloyd “John” J. Brooks, 73, and Linda (Lahti) Brooks, 72, both of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside, Pioneer Cemetery, Peola, Wash. Dress is casual, and attendees are welcome to bring a chair. A covered-dish dinner will follow in Clarkston.
Tuesday
Rita Marie Lustig Wimer, 96, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will immediately follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.