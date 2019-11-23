Today
Leo Crane, 84, of Orofino — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Twin Ridge Fire Station, 5 miles up Dent Bridge Road. Cold cuts, cookies and beverages will be available.
Frank Alfred Griffith, 92, of Kennewick and formerly of Orofino — 9:30 a.m. viewing, Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick. Services begin at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.
Vernile D. Breazeal, 78, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Lunch will follow.
Gayle Y. Ross, 66, of Salt Lake City and formerly of Coeur d’Alene — 11 a.m. memorial, New Creation Church, 8700 S. Sandy Parkway, Sandy, Utah.
David Earl Ausman, 91, of Fernwood — 11 a.m. funeral service, St. Maries Elks Lodge, 628 Main Ave., St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends will follow.
Caroline Ann Frei, 102, of Boise — 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass, Assumption Parish, 514 Maple St., Ferdinand. Burial will follow at Ferdinand Cemetery.
Richard L. Gahagan, 80, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Tuesday
Samantha Jade Flodin, 30, of Genesee — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee.
Patricia Lee Wilsey, 86, of Asotin — 10 a.m. funeral, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Pastor Jim Osborne will officiate. A covered-dish lunch will follow at the Lions Club in Asotin.
Patricia Mills, 81, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. graveside service, Winona Cemetery (also known as Mt. Zion Cemetery) on Red Rock Road near Kamiah.
Daniel “Elroy” Lauer, 79, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church foyer.
Friday
Charles “Chuck” Mader, 80, of Cottonwood — 9:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. with burial of ashes to follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Luncheon will take place at Keuterville Hall.