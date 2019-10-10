Friday
Leslie F. Harlow, 86, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston — 2:15 p.m. interment, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash.
Shirley Jean Gunther, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow. A meal will be served immediately after, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
Lorena Thompson, 89, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. graveside service, Nezperce City Cemetery.
Saturday
Patricia “Pat” Ann Smith, 82, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Betty June Lindsey, 81, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Wayne C. Wassmuth, 71, of Walla Walla and formerly of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary recitation, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.