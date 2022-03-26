Today
Marsha Moser Grajek, 80, of Seattle, formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. viewing ceremony, Afton, Wyo., Stake Center. Memorial service to follow at noon.
Jackie “Jack” Duane Adams, 83, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Bennett Pavilion Building, Asotin.
Richard Lee Gregg, 77, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Celebration will be in the auditorium.
Jeffery C. Miller, 68, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside, Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch.
Evelyn J. Parsons, 78, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. service, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. A reception will follow. A private interment will precede at Vineland Cemetery.
Bradley Scot Shepherd, 55, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Scenic Six Community Center, Potlatch.