Today
Patricia “Patsy” Aline Hesler Clark, 71, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Thursday
Tom Schwartz, 96, of White Bird — 1-4 p.m. viewing, followed by a 5 p.m. rosary, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Elton Blaine McMillan, 99, of Moscow — 3-5 p.m. viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Friday
Tom Schwartz, 96, of White Bird — 3 p.m. military graveside service, White Bird Cemetery, White Bird.
Saturday
Thomas Valentine Faerber, 97, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass for close friends and family only, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at the Uniontown Community Cemetery where others may join the family. Those in attendance must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Floyd C. Akins, 81, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Janice Rae Knittel, 78, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, at her place, 1374 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Tricia Ranee Taylor, 34, of Waha — noon celebration of life, Genesee Firehouse Community Center, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Paul Dallas Groseclose, 54, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
Tricia Ranee Taylor, 34, of Waha — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.