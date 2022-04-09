Today
Sylvia Ann Forsmann, 92, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. There will be dinner following at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Dustin Jarvis Beyer, 37, of Twin Falls and formerly of Deary — 11 a.m. graveside, Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary. A potluck reception at the Deary Community Center will take place following the graveside service. Ham will be provided and attendees are asked to bring a side dish and drinks.
James H. Stevens, 91, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center in the little white church by the river.
Tom W. Roy, 72, of Stites — 11 a.m. memorial with a potluck luncheon to follow, Life Center Church of Kamiah, 69 US-12.
Donald W. Gross, 79, of Lenore — noon celebration of life, 36032 Woodhaven Lane, Lenore.
Shirley l. Hazelbaker, 90, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Centennial Evangelical Free Church, 408 N. College St., Grangeville, with inurnment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Grangeville.
Tuesday
Donna Marie Gardner, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Saturday, April 23
Sara Marie Alway, 76, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Gathering to follow service at the Parish Center.