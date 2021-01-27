Thursday
Ellen Jane Babino, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. holy rosary and funeral Mass following at 11 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Friday
Linda S. Kissinger, 74, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Saturday
Thomas Albert Ransom, 71, of Ferdinand — noon service, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster Ave., Cottonwood.
Rose C. (Geis) Steiger, 89, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. Interment will be at Kamiah Cemetery. Luncheon will follow back at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Kamiah.
Tuesday
Thelma A. Weeks, 103, of Grangeville — 5-8 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Wednesday
Thelma A. Weeks, 103, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery, 916 N. Florence St., Grangeville.