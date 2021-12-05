Monday
Floyd Lee Alfrey, 91, of Sweetwater — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Kateri Hall, 203 East Birch, Lapwai.
Tuesday
Jim Hoffman, 90, of Lewiston — noon graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — noon-6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
Friday
Robert Parkhurst III, 15, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. service, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Ashley Marie Hosley Sanders, 35, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial service, VFW, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.