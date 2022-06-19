Glen M. Smith, 83, of Pullman and Palouse — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. The Rev. Linda Bartholomew officiating. Reception will follow after the memorial service. Inurnment for family will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse with military honors of the United States Navy Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 1030 VFW of Potlatch participating.
Tuesday
Jerrie Ann Jones, 75, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Pullman Cemetery. An informal gathering will take place after the service at her daughter Shelley’s home in Pullman.
Friday
Katherine Jo Carlson, 70, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life service with a luncheon to follow, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. 5 p.m. reception, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Larry Eugene “Gene” Morris, 77, of Colfax — 10 a.m. memorial, Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax.
Martha E. Land, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.
Dorothy Ann Moyer, formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Randy L. Hays, 69, of Finley, Wash. — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life with snacks to follow, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Shirlee Hennigan, 89, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis-Clark State College Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The celebration will feature numbers from “Hair” and “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” as well as a virtual performance by Shirlee herself.
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.
Colleen Milton, 90, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The Rev. John Vantrease will officiate. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
July 2
Iola Lee Golden Hatley, 99, of Moscow — 2 p.m. reception to honor life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.