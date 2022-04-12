Today
Donna Marie Gardner, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Friday
Gary “Yogi” York, 75, of Orofino — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Potluck to follow.
Saturday
Blanche Tippett, 100, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewis-Clark Convention Center, inside the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Leonard “Old Troll” Vandenburg, 80, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
William Cary Hamlett, 79, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Saturday, April 23
Sara Marie Alway, 76, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Gathering to follow service at the Parish Center.